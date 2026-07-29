Novavax (NVAX) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Novavax to announce earnings of ($0.3961) per share and revenue of $52.0610 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.81 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Novavax to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novavax alerts: Sign Up

Novavax Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NVAX opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.00. Novavax has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Novavax by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Novavax from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.

The company's lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Novavax, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Novavax wasn't on the list.

While Novavax currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here