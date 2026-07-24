NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $20.68. NovoCure shares last traded at $19.6050, with a volume of 406,982 shares trading hands.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $183.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $172.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

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NovoCure News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NovoCure this week:

Positive Sentiment: NovoCure reported Q2 earnings of -$0.13 per share , beating expectations for a larger loss, while revenue of $183.58 million also topped estimates and rose 15.6% year over year . The results suggest improving execution and stronger demand. Article Title

NovoCure reported Q2 earnings of , beating expectations for a larger loss, while revenue of also topped estimates and rose . The results suggest improving execution and stronger demand. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 revenue guidance to $710 million-$725 million , above the Street’s prior expectation, reinforcing confidence in near-term growth.

The company raised its to , above the Street’s prior expectation, reinforcing confidence in near-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment was boosted by reports that Novocure hit a new 52-week high as traders positioned for a higher growth outlook and potential FDA approval for its brain therapy candidate. Article Title

Investor sentiment was boosted by reports that Novocure hit a as traders positioned for a higher growth outlook and potential for its brain therapy candidate. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2029 EPS estimate slightly to $1.90 from $1.95, but kept a Buy rating and raised its price target to $52 , which still signals long-term upside. Article Title

HC Wainwright trimmed its slightly to from $1.95, but kept a rating and raised its price target to , which still signals long-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush also lifted its price target, from $18 to $20, while maintaining a Neutral rating, reflecting a more cautious stance despite recent strength. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised NovoCure from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NovoCure from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research lowered NovoCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVCR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, Director Allyson J. Ocean sold 2,945 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $46,442.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $178,579.48. This trade represents a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Frank X. Leonard sold 34,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $614,514.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 459,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,239,193.60. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 51,943 shares of company stock valued at $893,171 over the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 662.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,442 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $87,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Trading Down 4.4%

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.90.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company's non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure's approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

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