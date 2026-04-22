NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Trading Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

NOVONIX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NVX - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.7951 and last traded at $0.8046. 224,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 313,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8194.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NOVONIX in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NOVONIX from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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NOVONIX Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVX. GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NOVONIX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NOVONIX by 335.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX, trading under the NASDAQ ticker NVX, is a technology-driven company specializing in the development and production of advanced materials and testing solutions for the lithium-ion battery industry. The company's primary focus lies in supplying high-purity synthetic graphite anode materials and delivering comprehensive battery testing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), research institutions, and battery producers worldwide. NOVONIX operates through two core divisions: NOVONIX Materials & Technology, which produces battery-grade graphite, and NOVONIX Battery Testing Solutions, which offers hardware and software platforms designed to accelerate battery research and development.

The Materials & Technology business segment manufactures spherical synthetic graphite anode products that meet rigorous industry standards for performance, consistency, and scalability.

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