Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in April

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,173 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 270,706 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,988 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Novozymes A/S to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 6.37%. Research analysts predict that Novozymes A/S will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S is a Danish biotechnology company that develops, produces and markets industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, the company focuses on using biological solutions to improve industrial processes across a range of end markets. Its offerings are designed to increase product performance or process efficiency while reducing energy, water and chemical consumption for customers.

The company's product portfolio includes enzymes and microbial solutions for household care (detergents and cleaning products), food and beverages (baking, brewing and dairy applications), bioenergy (enzymes for biofuel production), agriculture (microbial crop inputs and biocontrols) and industrial processing (textiles, pulp and paper, and wastewater treatment).

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