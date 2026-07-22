NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

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NRG Energy Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE:NRG traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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