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NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
NRG Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NRG Energy announced a quarterly dividend of $0.475 per share, with shareholders of record on August 3 set to be paid on August 17. The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 1.4%.
  • The company’s dividend appears well covered, with a 22.7% payout ratio and analyst expectations suggesting an even lower future payout ratio of 16.8% based on projected earnings.
  • NRG also reported mixed recent results: quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share missed estimates, while revenue of $10.26 billion beat expectations and rose 19.5% year over year. The stock was up about 6.2% in midday trading.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NRG Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NRG Energy to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

NRG Energy Stock Up 6.2%

NYSE:NRG traded up $8.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,614,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 1.21. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report)

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

See Also

Dividend History for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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