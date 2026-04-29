NRG Energy (NRG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $9.6116 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.15). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 2.81%.The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NRG Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.71. 140,542 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.35.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 5,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $783,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,693,291.75. The trade was a 8.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 522,887 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 466,115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 30,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 814,795 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $129,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Evercore started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $197.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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