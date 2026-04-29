NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,248,961 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 2,511,228 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,102 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NRXP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 466,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,742. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,984 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares during the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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