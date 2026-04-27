NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Earns "Buy" Rating from HC Wainwright

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRXP. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.25.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $2.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sjbenen Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,991 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

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