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NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
NRx Pharmaceuticals logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Ascendiant Capital Markets raised its price target on NRx Pharmaceuticals to $49 (from $48) and retained a buy rating; MarketBeat data shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.25.
  • The stock opened at $2.94 (12‑month range $1.62–$3.84) with a market cap of about $97M, and recently reported an EPS beat of $0.19 versus an expected ($0.09) while revenue missed at $0.98M.
  • NRx is a clinical‑stage biopharma repurposing small molecules for CNS and rare diseases—its pipeline includes Ifenprodil—and several institutional investors have increased stakes, notably Anson Funds owning ~3.04M shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NRXP

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.33.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,043,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 1,018,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,984 shares of the company's stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,866 shares of the company's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company's stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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