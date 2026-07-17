NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Shares Up 0.7% - Time to Buy?

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 424,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 856,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRXP. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised NRx Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.25.

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NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $154.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.19.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NRx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sjbenen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 52,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and repurposing of small-molecule therapeutics for central nervous system and rare disease indications. The company's research strategy centers on advancing compounds with established safety profiles into new neurological and inflammatory conditions, leveraging translational science and biomarker-driven trial design to accelerate clinical development. NRx's pipeline includes Ifenprodil, an NMDA receptor antagonist in investigation for acute respiratory distress syndrome and inflammatory muscle disorders, as well as investigational formulations targeting depressive and cognitive disorders.

Since securing global rights to its lead assets, NRx has initiated multiple proof-of-concept studies in the United States and Europe, collaborating with academic institutions and clinical research organizations to evaluate safety and efficacy across a range of indications.

Further Reading

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