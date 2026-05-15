NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 48,098,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session's volume of 50,733,754 shares.The stock last traded at $12.1660 and had previously closed at $12.93.

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NU News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NU

In other NU news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NU by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 50,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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