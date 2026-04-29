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Nuclear Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR), and Centrus Energy (LEU) as the three nuclear stocks to watch, based on the highest dollar trading volume among nuclear equities in recent days.
  • Company roles: Oklo designs fission power plants and offers used nuclear fuel recycling; NuScale develops modular light-water reactors (NPM/VOYGR) for power and industrial heat; Centrus supplies low-enriched uranium (including SWU) and technical services to utilities.
  • Nuclear stocks are driven by long-term energy policy, uranium prices and reactor build/retirement cycles and can experience episodic volatility from regulatory, geopolitical, or safety-related developments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and Centrus Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Nuclear stocks" are equities of companies whose primary business is tied to the nuclear industry — for example uranium miners and processors, reactor manufacturers and operators, and firms that provide nuclear fuels, components, services, or waste-management. These stocks tend to be driven by long-term energy policy, uranium prices and reactor build/retirement cycles, and can show episodic volatility due to regulatory, geopolitical, or safety-related developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

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The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
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