Free Trial
→ Trump just signed it (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

Nuclear Stocks To Watch Today - April 16th

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Oklo logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Oklo (OKLO), NuScale Power (SMR) and Centrus Energy (LEU) were identified by MarketBeat's screener as the nuclear stocks to watch after posting the highest dollar trading volume among Nuclear sector names in recent days.
  • Business focuses: Oklo designs fission power plants and offers used‑fuel recycling services; NuScale develops small modular reactors (NPM/VOYGR); Centrus supplies low‑enriched uranium (LEU) and enrichment/technical services to utilities.
  • Investors buy nuclear stocks for exposure to low‑carbon baseload power and potential uranium price appreciation, while accepting elevated regulatory, political, safety and long‑term capital‑expenditure risks.
  • Five stocks we like better than Oklo.

Oklo, NuScale Power, and Centrus Energy are the three Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks are shares of companies involved in the nuclear energy value chain—for example uranium miners, fuel fabricators, reactor designers and builders, utilities that operate nuclear plants, and firms developing small modular reactors or nuclear services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to demand for low‑carbon baseload power and potential uranium price appreciation, while accepting heightened regulatory, political, safety and long‑term capital‑expenditure risks specific to the nuclear industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKLO

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Oklo Right Now?

Before you consider Oklo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oklo wasn't on the list.

While Oklo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
I was right about SpaceX
I was right about SpaceX
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now — and 2 to Avoid
3 Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now — and 2 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines