Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Announces Earnings Results

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.38, FiscalAI reports. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion.

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Nucor Stock Performance

NUE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.35. 1,675,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,362. Nucor has a twelve month low of $131.32 and a twelve month high of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.43.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nucor reported adjusted earnings of $4.84 per share , topping the consensus estimate of $4.46, while revenue of $10.40 billion exceeded the $10.15 billion forecast. GAAP diluted EPS was $5.04, compared with $2.60 a year earlier. MarketBeat Nucor earnings report

Nucor reported adjusted earnings of , topping the consensus estimate of $4.46, while revenue of exceeded the $10.15 billion forecast. GAAP diluted EPS was $5.04, compared with $2.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved sharply: net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $1.16 billion from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million in the year-ago quarter. Nucor attributed the sequential gain to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Nucor Reports Results for the Second Quarter of 2026

Profitability improved sharply: net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to from $743 million in the first quarter and $603 million in the year-ago quarter. Nucor attributed the sequential gain to higher average selling prices and increased volumes in its steel mills segment. Positive Sentiment: Management expects higher consolidated reported earnings in the third quarter , providing a favorable near-term outlook for investors and signaling continued strength in pricing and operating performance. Nucor quarterly press release

Management expects , providing a favorable near-term outlook for investors and signaling continued strength in pricing and operating performance. Positive Sentiment: Nucor returned approximately $479 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases, including 1.53 million shares bought at an average price of $228.76. The company ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility.

Nucor returned approximately to shareholders through dividends and repurchases, including 1.53 million shares bought at an average price of $228.76. The company ended the quarter with $2.69 billion in cash and short-term investments, supporting financial flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings beat was substantial, shares were little changed after the release. The muted response may indicate that investors had already priced in a strong recovery, making future steel pricing, volumes and third-quarter execution more important to the stock’s next move. Nucor Shares Flat Despite Q2 Earnings Beat

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Randy J. Spicer sold 2,500 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,614,750. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,132,242.37. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nucor from $292.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "positive" rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.31.

View Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Further Reading

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