Nukkleus (NASDAQ:DFNS) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:DFNS - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 644,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the previous session's volume of 80,210 shares.The stock last traded at $7.03 and had previously closed at $4.26.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFNS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nukkleus from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Nukkleus in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Noble Financial raised Nukkleus to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Nukkleus Stock Up 45.9%

The company has a market cap of $589.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -5.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:DFNS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($142.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nukkleus Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nukkleus by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nukkleus during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nukkleus during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nukkleus by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nukkleus during the third quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company's stock.

About Nukkleus

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions.

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