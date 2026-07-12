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Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
Nurix Therapeutics logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from “strong sell” to “sell,” even as most other analysts remain bullish. The stock still carries a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of about $33.77.
  • Nurix shares fell 6.6% to $23.06 amid the report, but the stock remains well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. It has traded between $8.19 and $25.08 over the past year.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.81 per share and $9.04 million in revenue, both below expectations. Despite the weak results, recent analyst notes and a Roche collaboration with potential payments of up to $2.3 billion continue to support investor interest.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.77.

View Our Latest Report on NRIX

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,902. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Nurix Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 928.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 5,394 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 115,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,300,100. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $233,313.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,027.20. The trade was a 27.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 25,051 shares of company stock worth $434,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $92,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,881,069 shares of the company's stock worth $92,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,323 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,930,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,428,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,248,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,268 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Nurix Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Nurix Therapeutics this week:

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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