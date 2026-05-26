NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 6.9% - Time to Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.69 and last traded at $12.19. 44,552,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,219,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Get NuScale Power alerts: Sign Up

More NuScale Power News

Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SMR. Northland Securities set a $19.00 target price on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on NuScale Power from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded NuScale Power from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Friday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Up 6.9%

The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a negative net margin of 2,066.55%.The firm's revenue was down 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,429,959.96. The trade was a 41.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 140,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,712,523.02. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,572,082 shares of company stock worth $481,029,608. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NuScale Power by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company's stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NuScale Power, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NuScale Power wasn't on the list.

While NuScale Power currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here