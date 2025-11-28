Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) CFO Purchases $102,532.50 in Stock

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.71 per share, with a total value of $102,532.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,770.98. This represents a 15.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NUTX traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 140,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,022. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $7.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($5.43) by $13.19. The company had revenue of $243.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.93 million. Nutex Health had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 42.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Nutex Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nutex Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.50.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

