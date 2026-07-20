Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Nutex Health to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Nutex Health from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.33.

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Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUTX opened at $162.98 on Monday. Nutex Health has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $2.53. The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.80 million. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nutex Health by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 752.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 358 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nutex Health by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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