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Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.53 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Nutex Health logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • $6.52 EPS reported for the quarter, beating the $3.99 consensus by $2.53, while revenue of $216.49 million missed estimates of $227.80 million; the company posted a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.34%.
  • Shares opened at $119.20 with a market cap of about $830.6 million and a P/E of 13.27; the 52‑week range is $77.21 to $193.07 and the 50/200‑day moving averages are $102.21 and $126.29, respectively.
  • Several hedge funds (including Topline, Millennium, Pertento, Vanguard and UBS) increased holdings recently, institutional ownership is 5.32%, and analysts have an average rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus target price of $252.50 (two Buys, one Hold).
  • Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $2.53, FiscalAI reports. Nutex Health had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 7.34%.The firm had revenue of $216.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.80 million.

Nutex Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX opened at $119.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.29. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $193.07. The firm has a market cap of $830.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutex Health by 72.0% during the second quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 309,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,484,000 after purchasing an additional 129,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nutex Health by 191.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,396 shares of the company's stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 61,308 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 324,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,406,000 after buying an additional 54,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,209,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nutex Health by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUTX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutex Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nutex Health

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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Earnings History for Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

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