Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 6.4% - Here's What Happened

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) traded down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.03 and last traded at $101.9950. 419,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 201,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutex Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.50.

View Our Latest Report on NUTX

Nutex Health Trading Down 6.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.02. The company has a market cap of $710.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.10.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.56 by ($3.95). Nutex Health had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $151.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $962,000. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the third quarter worth approximately $27,940,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutex Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 556,567 shares of the company's stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company's stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health, Inc NASDAQ: NUTX is an integrated outpatient healthcare services company based in San Antonio, Texas. The company focuses on delivering a range of ambulatory care solutions, including urgent care, telemedicine, medical imaging, teleradiology, weight‐loss services and behavioral health support. By combining in‐person clinics with virtual care capabilities, Nutex Health aims to provide patients with accessible, cost‐effective treatment options outside traditional hospital settings.

The company’s urgent care network operates through both standalone and retail‐anchored centers, offering treatment for non‐life‐threatening injuries and illnesses, preventive screenings and basic primary care.

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