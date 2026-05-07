Nutrien Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, July 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 53.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

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Nutrien Stock Down 5.3%

NTR stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Nutrien

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: First‑quarter results showed an adjusted EPS beat and revenue strength — adjusted EPS of $0.51 topped the Zacks consensus of $0.48 and revenue improved year‑over‑year; management cited record potash sales volumes and stronger nitrogen and retail performance. Nutrien (NTR) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

First‑quarter results showed an adjusted EPS beat and revenue strength — adjusted EPS of $0.51 topped the Zacks consensus of $0.48 and revenue improved year‑over‑year; management cited record potash sales volumes and stronger nitrogen and retail performance. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.55 per share (payable July 17, record/ex‑div June 30), implying a roughly 3.0% yield — supportive for income investors. Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend

Board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.55 per share (payable July 17, record/ex‑div June 30), implying a roughly 3.0% yield — supportive for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Raymond James upgraded NTR to Outperform and raised its price target to $90 from $74 — a substantial upward revision that signals analyst confidence and provides upside potential versus current levels. Raymond James Financial Upgrades Nutrien

Raymond James upgraded NTR to Outperform and raised its price target to $90 from $74 — a substantial upward revision that signals analyst confidence and provides upside potential versus current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Results of the 2026 annual meeting were announced and directors were re‑elected with broad shareholder support — routine governance update with limited market impact. Nutrien Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting

Results of the 2026 annual meeting were announced and directors were re‑elected with broad shareholder support — routine governance update with limited market impact. Negative Sentiment: Some underlying metrics are mixed: GAAP net earnings were $139M ($0.27/share) versus adjusted EPS of $0.51, and management reaffirmed full‑year guidance rather than raising it — investors may have been expecting a larger beat or guidance lift, prompting profit‑taking. Nutrien Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Some underlying metrics are mixed: GAAP net earnings were $139M ($0.27/share) versus adjusted EPS of $0.51, and management reaffirmed full‑year guidance rather than raising it — investors may have been expecting a larger beat or guidance lift, prompting profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction can also reflect broader factors (fertilizer commodity prices, seasonal demand, and general market volatility) and that the EPS beat was modest — these factors can weigh on the stock even with positive company news. Nutrien Q1 Earnings: Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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