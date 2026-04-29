Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $5.2738 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company's revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nutrien to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Nutrien Trading Up 0.7%

NTR opened at $72.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.69. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $85.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien's previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.21%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,415,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,353,000 after acquiring an additional 47,798 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,219,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $450,310,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nutrien from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.06.

Read Our Latest Report on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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