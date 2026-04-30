Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Raised to "Buy" at Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Nutrien from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.12.

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Nutrien Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NTR opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.69. Nutrien has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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