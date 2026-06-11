Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Downgraded by Barclays to Hold

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NUVL. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 target price on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital downgraded Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 price objective on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $131.15.

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Nuvalent Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $103.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $71.13 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,930.56. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $2,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,879 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,761,537.87. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,953 shares of company stock worth $12,612,264. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Nuvalent

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. WSJ article on GSK deal

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Business Wire article on investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Analyst downgrade coverage

Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment by reinforcing that insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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