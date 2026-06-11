Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $124.00 price target on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.15.

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Nuvalent Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NUVL opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. Nuvalent has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $323,156.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,854,305.92. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 59,634 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,430,930.56. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 126,953 shares of company stock worth $12,612,264 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,516 shares of the company's stock worth $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,147 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 308,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 29.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 1,537.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. WSJ article on GSK deal

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Business Wire article on investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Analyst downgrade coverage

Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment by reinforcing that insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

See Also

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