Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wells Fargo & Company

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NUVL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Nuvalent from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Nuvalent from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.27.

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Nuvalent Stock Up 39.3%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $123.25 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.15. Nuvalent has a 52 week low of $71.13 and a 52 week high of $123.62.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 3,093 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $323,156.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 65,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,305.92. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,202,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,998,926.93. This represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $9,956,364 in the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 93,294 shares of the company's stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 165,177 shares of the company's stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,489 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,605,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,241,000 after buying an additional 80,883 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Nuvalent News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK announced a definitive all-cash acquisition of Nuvalent for about $10.6 billion, giving shareholders $124 per share and sparking a takeover-driven rerating. Reuters article

GSK announced a definitive all-cash acquisition of Nuvalent for about $10.6 billion, giving shareholders $124 per share and sparking a takeover-driven rerating. Positive Sentiment: The deal adds Nuvalent’s late-stage lung cancer pipeline to GSK’s oncology business, which likely helped justify the premium and support investor enthusiasm. WSJ article

The deal adds Nuvalent’s late-stage lung cancer pipeline to GSK’s oncology business, which likely helped justify the premium and support investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Options activity surged sharply, suggesting traders were positioning for further upside and volatility around the buyout news. Quiver Quant article

Options activity surged sharply, suggesting traders were positioning for further upside and volatility around the buyout news. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts adjusted ratings and price targets to around the deal value, which reflects the market now focusing more on the acquisition price than standalone fundamentals. Benzinga article

Several analysts adjusted ratings and price targets to around the deal value, which reflects the market now focusing more on the acquisition price than standalone fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Law firms and investor groups launched investigations into whether shareholders are receiving a fair price, adding a layer of deal-related uncertainty. GlobeNewswire article

Law firms and investor groups launched investigations into whether shareholders are receiving a fair price, adding a layer of deal-related uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst downgrades to neutral could temper expectations for any upside beyond the takeover price. Benzinga article

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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