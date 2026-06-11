Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Robert W. Baird

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

NUVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Nuvalent from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Leerink Partners set a $165.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $124.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.15.

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Nuvalent Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NUVL opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day moving average of $103.19. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $71.13 and a 52-week high of $123.62.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 5,500 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $593,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 59,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,430,930.56. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 11,430 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $1,128,026.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,441,251.77. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,612,264. Insiders own 5.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 141.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Nuvalent in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Nuvalent by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,527 shares of the company's stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nuvalent this week:

Positive Sentiment: GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Reuters article on GSK deal

GSK’s all-cash acquisition offer values Nuvalent at roughly $10.6 billion and implies a meaningful premium to recent trading levels, giving shareholders a clear exit price. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. WSJ article on GSK deal

Analysts and market commentary suggest the deal makes strategic sense for GSK because Nuvalent brings a late-stage lung cancer pipeline, reinforcing investor confidence that the transaction is real and financially significant. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Business Wire article on investigation

Several law firms have launched investigations into whether the sale process and $124.00 price are fair to shareholders, which could create some headline noise but does not change the announced deal terms yet. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Analyst downgrade coverage

Wells Fargo and other brokers trimmed ratings after the takeover announcement, but their updated price targets remain near the deal value, so these moves are unlikely to outweigh the acquisition news. Negative Sentiment: CEO James Richard Porter sold 30,000 shares, which may slightly pressure sentiment by reinforcing that insiders have been reducing exposure ahead of the transaction. SEC insider filing

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc NASDAQ: NUVL is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Nuvalent applies structure-guided drug design to develop small molecule inhibitors that address key oncogenic drivers. The company's research platform integrates insights from cancer biology, medicinal chemistry and translational science to create therapies with differentiated selectivity and potency against validated targets.

Nuvalent's lead pipeline candidates include NVL-520, a highly selective RET inhibitor designed to minimize off-target effects, and NVL-655, a potent covalent inhibitor targeting KRAS G12D mutations.

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