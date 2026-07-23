Go Pro
→ Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside) (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAZ) moved above its 200-day moving average on Wednesday, trading as high as $12.71 before last changing hands at $12.5290.
  • The fund recently announced a monthly dividend of $0.062 per share, payable on August 3 to shareholders of record on July 15, implying an annualized yield of about 5.9%.
  • Institutional investors have been modestly increasing their stakes in the fund, though institutions still own only 15.28% of the shares outstanding.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $12.71. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.5290, with a volume of 107,262 shares traded.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,758 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,712 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,009 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company's stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund NYSE: NAZ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund focuses on investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in the state of Arizona. Its portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-purpose municipal securities backed by state and local governments and quasi-governmental agencies.

The fund employs fundamental credit analysis to select bonds that meet rigorous quality standards, aiming to preserve principal while generating tax-advantaged income.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Right Now?

Before you consider Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund wasn't on the list.

While Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines