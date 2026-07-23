Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ - Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.41 and traded as high as $12.71. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $12.5290, with a volume of 107,262 shares traded.

Get NAZ alerts: Sign Up

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,758 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,712 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,009 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company's stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund NYSE: NAZ is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income that is exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax. Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, the fund focuses on investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of entities located in the state of Arizona. Its portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential-purpose municipal securities backed by state and local governments and quasi-governmental agencies.

The fund employs fundamental credit analysis to select bonds that meet rigorous quality standards, aiming to preserve principal while generating tax-advantaged income.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund wasn't on the list.

While Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here