Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 372,480 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 291,318 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,123 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Get NUV alerts: Sign Up

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUV. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 475,589 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,170 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,663 shares of the closed-end fund's stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

The Nuveen Municipal Value Fund NYSE: NUV is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide its shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities, including bonds and other debt obligations issued by state, municipal, and local governments across the United States. Through its diversified portfolio, NUV aims to deliver a stable stream of tax-advantaged income while preserving capital.

NUV’s investment strategy focuses on long-term municipal bonds, selecting securities based on credit quality, yield potential, and sector diversification.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nuveen Municipal Value Fund wasn't on the list.

While Nuveen Municipal Value Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here