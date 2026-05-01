Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV - Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and traded as high as $11.59. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 28,674 shares changing hands.

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Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 351.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund NYSE: NPV is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund's primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.

The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.

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