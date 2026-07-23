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NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
NVE logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • NVE hit a new 52-week high after announcing a quarterly dividend, with shares trading as high as $128.11 intraday before settling near $126.74.
  • The company declared a $1.00 per share dividend, payable on August 31, with the ex-dividend and record date set for August 3. That implies a roughly 3.3% dividend yield on an annualized basis.
  • NVE also reported solid quarterly results, posting $1.32 in earnings per share on $11.03 million in revenue, while institutional investors and analysts maintained a broadly positive-to-hold stance on the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $128.11 and last traded at $126.7430, with a volume of 79387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. NVE's payout ratio is presently 127.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NVE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVE

NVE Stock Up 40.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $588.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.38.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.72% and a return on equity of 25.62%.

More NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: NVE reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $1.32 per share on $11.03 million in revenue, with the company highlighting strong profitability and a very high net margin. NVE earnings report
  • Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and implying a 4.6% annualized yield. NVE dividend announcement
  • Neutral Sentiment: Premarket commentary also flagged NVEC as a stock seeing notable trading activity, suggesting the market is reacting to the earnings and dividend news. Morning Market Movers article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in NVE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in NVE by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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