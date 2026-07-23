NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $128.11 and last traded at $126.7430, with a volume of 79387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.68.The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. NVE's payout ratio is presently 127.39%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NVE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVE

NVE Stock Up 40.3%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The firm has a market cap of $588.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.38.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.72% and a return on equity of 25.62%.

More NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVE reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $1.32 per share on $11.03 million in revenue, with the company highlighting strong profitability and a very high net margin. NVE earnings report

NVE reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of on in revenue, with the company highlighting strong profitability and a very high net margin. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and implying a 4.6% annualized yield . NVE dividend announcement

The company also of , reinforcing its shareholder-return profile and implying a . Neutral Sentiment: Premarket commentary also flagged NVEC as a stock seeing notable trading activity, suggesting the market is reacting to the earnings and dividend news. Morning Market Movers article

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in NVE by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in NVE by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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