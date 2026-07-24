NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 70,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session's volume of 125,002 shares.The stock last traded at $125.86 and had previously closed at $134.21.

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Key Stories Impacting NVE

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NVE from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVE currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVE

NVE Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a market capitalization of $562.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.38.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 57.64%.

NVE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. NVE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in NVE by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE during the first quarter worth about $351,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of NVE by 137.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company's stock.

About NVE

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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