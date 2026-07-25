NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised NVE from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy".

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Read Our Latest Analysis on NVE

NVE Trading Down 12.4%

NASDAQ NVEC opened at $117.55 on Friday. NVE has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $568.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.64% and a return on equity of 30.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVE by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 102,592 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NVE by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in NVE by 137.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 6,596 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NVE during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company's stock.

More NVE News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVE this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVE reported strong Q1 results with higher earnings, solid sales growth, and support from new products and emerging opportunities in robotics and AIoT. NVE Corp Q1 Earnings Surge Y/Y on Strong Sales & New Products

NVE reported strong Q1 results with higher earnings, solid sales growth, and support from new products and emerging opportunities in robotics and AIoT. Positive Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, signaling continued cash returns to shareholders and supporting the investment case for income-oriented investors.

The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share, signaling continued cash returns to shareholders and supporting the investment case for income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and transcript posts focused on the earnings call and the stock’s sharp recent move, but they did not add materially new fundamentals beyond the earnings release.

About NVE

NVE Corporation NASDAQ: NVEC is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of spintronic products. The company's core expertise lies in magnetoresistive sensing and magnetic-field-based digital isolation, leveraging patented spin-valve and tunneling magnetoresistance technologies to deliver high-performance, low-power solutions.

NVE's product portfolio includes magnetic sensors for current, position, and angle sensing applications, as well as micro-isolators and digital isolators that provide galvanic isolation in industrial, automotive, medical, instrumentation, and consumer electronics systems.

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