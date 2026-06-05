NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $3,343,815.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) Director Stephen Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $13.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 218,244,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,647,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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