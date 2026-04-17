NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Earns "Buy" Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $199.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.87. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The firm's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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