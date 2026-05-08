NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $217.76 and last traded at $216.1390, with a volume of 25388285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.50.

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NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.9%

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $187.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,057,975 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,928,511,000 after purchasing an additional 364,427 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $13,502,000. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 54,359 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DJE Kapital AG grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 1,549,464 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $261,695,000 after purchasing an additional 860,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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