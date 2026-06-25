NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Lowered to $218.00 at Itau BBA Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Itau BBA Securities from $256.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Itau BBA Securities' price objective points to a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $198.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.80 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $149.26 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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