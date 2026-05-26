NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Rothschild & Co Redburn

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price indicates a potential upside of 39.32% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.96.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $189.05. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $129.16 and a 12-month high of $236.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ritter Alpha LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $378,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,091,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $1,310,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8,368.3% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 313,328 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 309,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators said NVIDIA still has meaningful upside after its blockbuster quarter, pointing to record data center revenue, strong free-cash-flow growth, and expanding margins. One Seeking Alpha piece raised a price target to $265, while BofA’s Vivek Arya reportedly sees as much as $350 as AI infrastructure demand drives an “unprecedented” chip cycle.

Several analysts and commentators said NVIDIA still has meaningful upside after its blockbuster quarter, pointing to record data center revenue, strong free-cash-flow growth, and expanding margins. One Seeking Alpha piece raised a price target to $265, while BofA’s Vivek Arya reportedly sees as much as $350 as AI infrastructure demand drives an “unprecedented” chip cycle. Positive Sentiment: News that NVIDIA increased its dividend and buyback authorization is supportive for the stock, since it signals management confidence in cash generation and gives investors a larger capital-return story alongside AI growth.

News that NVIDIA increased its dividend and buyback authorization is supportive for the stock, since it signals management confidence in cash generation and gives investors a larger capital-return story alongside AI growth. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang emphasized that China remains a “very important” market for NVIDIA, and the company is still positioned to sell approved products such as H200 chips there. That suggests NVIDIA is looking to preserve at least some revenue opportunity despite U.S. export limits.

Jensen Huang emphasized that China remains a “very important” market for NVIDIA, and the company is still positioned to sell approved products such as H200 chips there. That suggests NVIDIA is looking to preserve at least some revenue opportunity despite U.S. export limits. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles framed NVIDIA as still the dominant AI-chip player and a long-term buy, but some also noted that competition from custom ASICs and the hidden cost of AI infrastructure could temper enthusiasm over time.

Multiple articles framed NVIDIA as still the dominant AI-chip player and a long-term buy, but some also noted that competition from custom ASICs and the hidden cost of AI infrastructure could temper enthusiasm over time. Negative Sentiment: Jensen Huang reportedly pressed Super Micro to tighten trade compliance after a Taiwan AI server smuggling crackdown, highlighting ongoing regulatory and export-control scrutiny around the AI supply chain that could complicate NVIDIA’s China exposure.

Jensen Huang reportedly pressed Super Micro to tighten trade compliance after a Taiwan AI server smuggling crackdown, highlighting ongoing regulatory and export-control scrutiny around the AI supply chain that could complicate NVIDIA’s China exposure. Negative Sentiment: Huawei-related headlines around chipmaking progress and new smartphone chips reinforce the competitive and geopolitical pressure facing NVIDIA in China, where restrictions may be helping domestic rivals gain ground.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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