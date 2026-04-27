NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $213.63 and last traded at $213.38, with a volume of 99326458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.27.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. HSBC set a $310.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. New Street Research reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0%

The business's 50 day moving average price is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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