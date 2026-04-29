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NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 1.8% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
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Key Points

  • NVIDIA shares slipped 1.8% to about $209.25 on Wednesday, trading as low as $207.58 on roughly 120.1 million shares — about 30% below average volume — after closing the prior day at $213.17.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish (consensus Buy and a $275.25 median 12‑month target) and company momentum is supported by new product rollouts and customer wins (Nemotron rollout, Vultr deployment, reported talks with LG) that bolster the AI/datacenter growth thesis.
  • Near‑term headwinds could weigh on the stock: reports of OpenAI growth worries sparked a sector pullback, rotation into other chip names, and sizeable recent insider selling that can amplify short‑term downside.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $207.58 and last traded at $209.25. Approximately 120,130,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 172,399,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.17.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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