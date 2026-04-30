NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 4.6% - What's Next?

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $198.70 and last traded at $199.57. 223,089,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 172,533,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.25.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big‑tech earnings point to sustained, large AI data‑center capex — a direct demand tailwind for NVIDIA’s GPUs and AI stack. This supports longer‑term revenue visibility for NVDA. Read More.

Big‑tech earnings point to sustained, large AI data‑center capex — a direct demand tailwind for NVIDIA’s GPUs and AI stack. This supports longer‑term revenue visibility for NVDA. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply/demand dynamics in China show robust demand: prices for NVIDIA’s top B300 servers have roughly doubled there amid tighter supply — a sign of strong end‑market pull. That supports pricing power and order visibility. Read More.

Supply/demand dynamics in China show robust demand: prices for NVIDIA’s top B300 servers have roughly doubled there amid tighter supply — a sign of strong end‑market pull. That supports pricing power and order visibility. Read More. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA has regained a >$5T market cap and remains the focal point of AI infrastructure narratives — helping sustain buyer interest among long‑term investors. Read More.

NVIDIA has regained a >$5T market cap and remains the focal point of AI infrastructure narratives — helping sustain buyer interest among long‑term investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management set a May 20 conference call for Q1 FY2027 results (written CFO commentary to follow). Investors will watch guidance and compute demand details closely. Read More.

Management set a May 20 conference call for Q1 FY2027 results (written CFO commentary to follow). Investors will watch guidance and compute demand details closely. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates only slightly — a small analyst downtick versus broad consensus that still expects strong earnings. Analysts’ targets remain elevated. Read More.

Erste Group trimmed FY2027 EPS estimates only slightly — a small analyst downtick versus broad consensus that still expects strong earnings. Analysts’ targets remain elevated. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern that hyperscalers (Google, Amazon, others) are developing/customizing their own AI chips could erode NVIDIA’s long‑term share in data‑center compute — analysts flagged this as a “significant risk.” That competitive risk is pressuring the stock today. Read More.

Investor concern that hyperscalers (Google, Amazon, others) are developing/customizing their own AI chips could erode NVIDIA’s long‑term share in data‑center compute — analysts flagged this as a “significant risk.” That competitive risk is pressuring the stock today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Business Insider/market narrative highlights Google and Amazon’s chip ambitions — creating near‑term uncertainty about future hyperscaler mix and margins for NVIDIA. Read More.

A Business Insider/market narrative highlights Google and Amazon’s chip ambitions — creating near‑term uncertainty about future hyperscaler mix and margins for NVIDIA. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term rotation and profit‑taking after a strong April rally — plus heavy insider selling reported across recent months — are weighing on the share price despite the bullish AI story. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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