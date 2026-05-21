NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Seaport Research Partners Analyst Says

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "sell" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Seaport Research Partners' target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.79% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.69.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NVDA opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $194.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Article Title

NVIDIA reported record fiscal Q1 revenue of $81.6 billion, up 85% year over year, with EPS of $1.87 beating estimates and data center revenue surging to $75.2 billion. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns by authorizing an additional $80 billion share buyback and raising its quarterly dividend from $0.01 to $0.25 per share, reinforcing confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Article Title

Wedbush raised its price target to $330 and JPMorgan lifted its target to $280, signaling continued Wall Street confidence in NVIDIA’s AI-led growth story. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Article Title

Several reports highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI roadmap, including Vera Rubin, Vera CPUs, and broader agentic AI positioning, which supports the case for another leg of growth. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Article Title

Despite the strong quarter, some coverage noted that the stock’s reaction was muted because investors remain focused on competition, China exposure, and whether AI spending can keep accelerating at the current pace. Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA’s Q2 guidance of about $91 billion in revenue topped consensus, but management excluded China data center revenue, leaving some uncertainty around how much of the growth story can be realized there. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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