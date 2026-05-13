NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.3% After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $227.84 and last traded at $225.83. 148,287,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 170,365,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.78.

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NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $277.32.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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