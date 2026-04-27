NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 4% - Here's Why

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $216.83 and last traded at $216.61. Approximately 184,366,383 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 172,930,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.27.

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Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 420,083 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 21.9% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Baer Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 468.9% during the first quarter. Baer Investment Advisory LLC now owns 107,551 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 88,647 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 206,615 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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