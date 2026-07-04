NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $194.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $157.34 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,570,119,000 after acquiring an additional 70,283,539 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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