NVIDIA's (NVDA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential upside of 45.43% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.27.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $223.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business's 50 day moving average price is $194.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting $75.2 billion and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA delivered another record quarter, with data center revenue hitting and networking revenue up sharply, reinforcing its leadership in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive $80 billion buyback and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Article Title

The company boosted shareholder returns with a massive and a much higher dividend, signaling management confidence and strong cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Article Title

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA’s expanding AI opportunity, including new Vera Rubin/CPU products and partnerships that could extend growth beyond hyperscale cloud customers. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Article Title

Wall Street remains highly divided on the near-term move: bullish reports point to underappreciated growth, while others say expectations were so high that the market may have already priced in much of the beat. Neutral Sentiment: China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Article Title

China is still a major overhang. Even though the U.S. cleared some H200 sales, NVIDIA said it is not assuming any China data-center revenue in its outlook, limiting upside from that market for now. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focused on intensifying AI-chip competition from hyperscalers and rivals like AMD, Intel, and Huawei, which is tempering enthusiasm after the earnings beat. Article Title

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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