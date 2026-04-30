NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NWPX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.00.

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NWPX Infrastructure Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $86.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $829.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. NWPX Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $36.97 and a 52-week high of $89.24.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.73 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that NWPX Infrastructure will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amanda Julian sold 3,473 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $249,986.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,815.66. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,396.88. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,019. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 53.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $1,557,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

More NWPX Infrastructure News

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — NWPX reported $1.08 EPS and $138.3M revenue, ahead of consensus, with record first-quarter gross profit and net income. This beat is the primary driver behind the stock strength. NWPX Infrastructure Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — NWPX reported $1.08 EPS and $138.3M revenue, ahead of consensus, with record first-quarter gross profit and net income. This beat is the primary driver behind the stock strength. Positive Sentiment: Operations and cash metrics look strong: record Water Transmission Systems and Precast segment results, record WTS backlog (~$373M, $430M including confirmed orders), improved gross margins and meaningful operating cash flow and a $2.2M buyback — all support earnings durability and upside to guidance. Northwest Pipe Company Releases Q1 2026 Earnings

Operations and cash metrics look strong: record Water Transmission Systems and Precast segment results, record WTS backlog (~$373M, $430M including confirmed orders), improved gross margins and meaningful operating cash flow and a $2.2M buyback — all support earnings durability and upside to guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst modeling updated — Northland Securities published quarterly EPS estimates for FY‑2026 (Q1 $0.80, Q2 $1.47, Q3 $1.29, Q4 $0.78) implying continued quarterly profitability; these are forward-looking and may underpin further upgrades if execution continues. MarketBeat NWPX Coverage (Northland estimates)

Analyst modeling updated — Northland Securities published quarterly EPS estimates for FY‑2026 (Q1 $0.80, Q2 $1.47, Q3 $1.29, Q4 $0.78) implying continued quarterly profitability; these are forward-looking and may underpin further upgrades if execution continues. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling has been reported (multiple sales by several senior executives over the past six months with no recorded purchases), which can concern investors about insider conviction even though sales can be for diversification or personal reasons. Insider Trading Details (Quiver)

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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