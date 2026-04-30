NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NWPX Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 182,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session's volume of 108,212 shares.The stock last traded at $94.30 and had previously closed at $86.01.

The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $138.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.73 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

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Trending Headlines about NWPX Infrastructure

Here are the key news stories impacting NWPX Infrastructure this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results materially beat expectations — NWPX reported $1.08 EPS vs. consensus ~ $0.56–$0.68 and revenue of ~$138.3M (≈+19% YoY), driven by record segment gross profits and a record Water Transmission Systems backlog, supporting upside to near‑term profitability. PR Newswire: Q1 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results materially beat expectations — NWPX reported $1.08 EPS vs. consensus ~ $0.56–$0.68 and revenue of ~$138.3M (≈+19% YoY), driven by record segment gross profits and a record Water Transmission Systems backlog, supporting upside to near‑term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Strong operational/financial improvements: gross profit and operating profit expanded materially, cash from operations jumped year‑over‑year and the company repurchased $2.2M of stock — factors that support momentum and valuation re‑rating. QuiverQuant: Q1 financial detail

Strong operational/financial improvements: gross profit and operating profit expanded materially, cash from operations jumped year‑over‑year and the company repurchased $2.2M of stock — factors that support momentum and valuation re‑rating. Neutral Sentiment: Northland Securities published quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: $0.80, Q2: $1.47, Q3: $1.29, Q4: $0.78) and a full‑year consensus of ~$4.24 — these published estimates give the street updated baselines but are not formal upgrades. MarketBeat: Analyst estimates

Northland Securities published quarterly EPS forecasts (Q1: $0.80, Q2: $1.47, Q3: $1.29, Q4: $0.78) and a full‑year consensus of ~$4.24 — these published estimates give the street updated baselines but are not formal upgrades. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded NWPX from "strong‑buy" to "hold," which can temper momentum from the earnings beat by reducing buy‑side enthusiasm from Zacks‑driven retail or model‑based flows. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded NWPX from "strong‑buy" to "hold," which can temper momentum from the earnings beat by reducing buy‑side enthusiasm from Zacks‑driven retail or model‑based flows. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling activity was reported (multiple senior executives sold shares over the past six months), which investors may interpret as a caution signal even if sales have varied timing and reasons. QuiverQuant: Insider trading summary

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWPX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NWPX Infrastructure

In other news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 2,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 65,977 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,713,396.88. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 4,500 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $362,655.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $563,807.64. The trade was a 39.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,019. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 274.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 17.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company's stock.

NWPX Infrastructure Stock Up 10.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NWPX Infrastructure Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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