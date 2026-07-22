NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $138.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect NWPX Infrastructure to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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NWPX Infrastructure Price Performance

NWPX opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.52. NWPX Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $152.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NWPX Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NWPX Infrastructure by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NWPX shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NWPX Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWPX Infrastructure

About NWPX Infrastructure

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

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